By now, everyone knows that Instagram is no longer a photo sharing app. However, it seems that there aren’t a lot of social media options designed especially for photographers. Still, we can’t deny that social media remains important platform for sharing work and projects. But which is the best option for photographers today? Is there really anything else out there?

Daniel of the husband and wife team behind Mango Street photography gave an unexpected answer: Twitter. He explains why in the video above, and drops a handful of tips on how anyone interested can make the most out of it. If the current reel-driven direction of Instagram is no longer for you, maybe Twitter is worth a try while we’re still waiting for the next best thing.

