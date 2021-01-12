In the professional photography world, who you know matters more than you expect. It’s sad but true, according to UK-based food photographer Scott Choucino of the Tin House Studio channel. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t work on making contacts when you don’t know anyone from the industry.

Networking for professional photography has definitely become extra challenging in the time of lockdowns and virtual events. So, Choucino suggests turning to social media — particularly Instagram — to find the right people industry to connect with. These include the companies and brands you want to work for, the ad agencies working with them, and the people who work for them. If you’re on Instagram anyway and you’re actively promoting your work there, this may be something you can add to your strategy.

However, keep in mind that this is just one way to build your connections, and, as Choucino himself noted, will take many years before you get the results you want or need. If you’re not really a social media person, this approach may also be weird or be too much work for you. So, proceed with caution!