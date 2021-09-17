Fall is one of the best times for portrait sessions. So, it’s also a perfect season to do mini fall portrait sessions to promote and expand your photography business. Are you doing seasonal shoots for the first time? Are you a new portrait photographer in your area? Looking for a promotion for your existing clients? Today’s featured tips will surely be useful to you.

In the video above, Washington DC-based portrait and fashion photographer Ksenia Pro Photography shared some of her tips for doing mini fall portrait sessions. As the term suggests, these shoots are shorter and packaged cheaper than your full-service 1-hour portrait sessions. Since they are shorter, you can also book multiple sessions on the same day. These make them perfect for attracting new clients and offering seasonal promotions to your existing clients.

As Ksenia mentioned, each photographer is different, so you don’t have to strictly do as she does in terms of the duration of the shoot. What’s important is that you’re doing the fall portrait sessions back to back in the same location. This way, you don’t spend too much time and money going around different areas. Also, make sure that you’re able to comfortably deliver all the shots for all your clients despite the short time you spent with them.

With all the other tips shared above, you’ll be on your way to successfully run your mini fall portrait sessions. If you’ve already been doing these, do share your own tips in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’ve already joined the Photofocus Community!