Earlier this year, we shared a bunch of resources on photo books to serve as photography inspiration. Apart from being a repository of ideas for future photography projects, they may even encourage some of you to explore the path to self-publishing photo books. If you’ve never done it before, it can be a worthwhile photography project that will open a different perspective to your own work.

As such, Alex Kilbee of The Photographic Eye decided to create a video series on self-publishing photo books. He recalled how making a small monograph a few years ago ended up as one of the most fulfilling things he did as a photographer. With that thought, he wanted to encourage other photographers to explore this creative exercise. If you’ve ever been curious about self-publishing, he hopes this guide will be useful for making your own as well.

Before you start, Kilbee noted some of the questions you should be able to answer as you go along. Why do you want to create your own photo book? What concepts are you going to base your photographic projects around? Why do you want to go the self-publishing route? Who is your audience? Who are you creating this photo book for?

The video above is actually the first in a series that Kilbee will be putting together on the topic. So, you might want to keep tabs on his uploads if this introduction resonated with you!

