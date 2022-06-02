There has never been a more exciting time for photographers to get into self-publishing photo books and photo zines. It’s a great medium to present and communicate your work with your audience. With so many resources now available online and offline, anyone who wants to learn or start creating can just jump right into it. If that sounds like you and need one last push, we have just the video for you!

Ted Forbes of The Art of Photography regularly features the self-published photo books and photo zines sent by his viewers. The most recent of these included some volumes and issues about a single subject, not just about a single topic. He talks about them in the video above, sharing some info from the authors and also his insights on the self-published stuff. It’s a short but inspiring dive into the story or theme that makes for a good photo publication.

Meanwhile, if you’ve already decided to take the first steps to making your own photo zines or photo books, I hope the video gave you some ideas as well. Once you’re done, maybe it’s also a good idea to send Forbes a copy, share your story, and ask him what he thinks!

Got some self-published photo books or photo zines to share with us? Drop links in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!