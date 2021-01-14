For many photographers, 35mm is the ideal focal length for street photography. However, if you’ve ever been curious about wide you can go with your choice of lenses for this genre, the quick video above by Pierre Lambert will give you some ideas.

It’s important to note that Lambert’s choice to use 24mm lenses is anchored on his preference of capturing more of the scene to give a sense of place. However, it also forces him to get close to his subjects and interact with them when he’s doing street portraits. If your style or motivation is different, this focal length may not serve you as well. Those are just a few of the things to keep in mind when you’re considering getting a 24mm lens for street snaps.

In any case, Lambert’s insights and sample shots should be enough to let you decide if you want to try going this wide for street photography!