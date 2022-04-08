With street photography being one of the most accessible genres, many photographers often begin their journey through this route. However, at this point, it’s also easy to get caught up with all the rules and norms connected to it. This often leads to photography misconceptions that either hold back your progress or keep you from creating your best work.

In the quick video above, Faizal Westcott mentioned three such street photography misconceptions to watch out for. One of the key ideas is that social media is among the major reasons behind them. For example, a handful of posts may suggest that an established street photography style is a must sooner than later. It only takes away the learning opportunities and creative exploration that you should instead focus on.

Then, there’s also the importance of location in street photography. As with many types of photography, location is everything. However, there are also many different ways that location can affect or influence the composition and the photographers themselves. For Westcott, it’s all about striking a balance between seeing familiar places in new ways and going to new places to reset inspiration and ideas.

Lastly, it’s always a great idea to have a camera with you all the time. It allows you to be ready to take the shot once it unfolds. However, there are still windows of opportunity for learning even if you don’t have one with you. You can always harness your observation skills and eye for composition by simply being mindful of what’s happening around you. It’s a good creative exercise to do once in a while!

Are there any street photography misconceptions that you recently learned from? Tell us about it in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!