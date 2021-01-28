If you’re fond of street photography at night and you’ve been shooting long enough, you must have heard about the legendary Leica Noctilux-M lens. This unbelievably fast 50mm f/0.95 lens comes with an equally astonishing price tag, making it nearly impossible for most photographers to shoot with. The Nikon NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct Lens costs slightly less, but will definitely still make a massive dent on anyone’s wallet.

However, Atlanta-based landscape and cityscape photographer Evan Ranft found a way, way cheaper alternative: the TTArtisan 50mm f/0.95. But, does it have the same performance as the two famed noct lenses? What are the best applications of this lens? What should you watch out for when shooting night photography this wide? He took this epic lens out for a test drive, so watch the video above to find out!