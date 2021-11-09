When we speak about rare and legendary films, Kodak Aerochrome sits high up on the list. Loved and sought after for its surreal hues, this false color, infrared-sensitive reversal film also boasts of an interesting origin. Is this the first time you’re learning about this film? The video above by Atlanta-based landscape photographer Todd Dominey will be a treat for you.

“Kodak Aerochrome has an origin story unlike any other film,” Dominey wrote in his video description. He was absolutely right. He tells us about what led the U.S. military to collaborate with Kodak in 1942 for a revolutionary surveillance tool. Their goal was to do something about camouflage and allow military cameras to detect them. The result was Aerochrome 1443, which renders infrared light reflected off chloroplast-rich foliage in incredible hot pink, purple, and crimson red.

Dominey also talked about what happened to the film after the war. These included its short-lived popularity in the 1960s to 1970s, its eventual demise in the late 2000s, and the unexpected resurgence that followed Richard Mosse’s phenomenal work using the film.

Ever shot with this iconic and extraordinary emulsion? Share your photos and experience with us in the comments below, or in our film photography group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!