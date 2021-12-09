Earlier this year, Ricoh Pentax launched their new flagship APS-C camera, the K-3 III. Shortly after, the company announced that their new workhorse camera would get a new pro-grade workhorse lens to go along with it. That lens is the Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 ED PLM AW.

A lot is riding on this lens for Pentax. The K3-III (read our review here) received a new autofocusing system. It’s the best autofocusing system Pentax has used in any of their cameras. So, Pentax needed a lens that could make the most of it. The Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 ED PLM AW comes equipped with new Pulse motor technology that promises speedy, accurate autofocus performance. There’s also DA* optics and build qualities that should deliver in spades. Is this the case, though? Let’s find out.

Pros

Image quality

Solidly built

Weather sealing

Fast and accurate autofocus

Versatile focal range

Cons

As heavy as a full-frame lens

Distortion, vignetting and fringing

It’s $1,400

Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 — Tech specs

All technical specifications are from the official Ricoh/Pentax website:

Focal length: (Equivalent to 35mm format) 16-50mm, APS-C 24.5-76.5mm

Mount: KAF4 mount

Aperture range: F2.8 — F22

Construction: 16 elements/10 groups

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 rounded

Minimum Focusing Distance 0.3m (0.98ft.)

Filter Diameter: 77mm

Diameter x Length: 84mm x 117mm (3.3in. x 4.6in.)

Weight approx.: 712g/1.56lbs (750g/ 1.65lbs with hood)

Temperature: -10°C～40°C (14°F～104°F)

Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 — Ergonomics and build quality

Both the zoom and manual focus rings spin smoothly and feel great. The front element takes 77mm filters. The Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 ED PLM AW is a chonk, but it still manages to feel nice in the hand.

There’s no escaping the fact that the Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 is a large lens. I was a little taken aback actually seeing as it’s not that much smaller than Pentax’s 24-70mm f/2.8 full-frame lens.

This APS-C lens weighs in at 1.65lbs with the hood attached and is 4.6 inches long. The size and weight are hard to ignore in a world of smaller APS-C mirrorless lenses, however, this is perhaps about par for the course for DSLR lenses. The reason for the size, the optics, which have been given Pentax’s DA* rating but more on that later.

The lens is quite simple in its design. You’ll find just one switch on the barrel that controls manual and autofocus. There’s a DA* branding plaque underneath it. Then there’s the large zoom ring which glides when you rotate it. Toward the 77mm front element, you’ll see the equally nice to use manual focus ring.

I paired the Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 up with the company’s new APS-C K-3 III. The lens, while large, balanced pretty well. Yes, it’s a little front heavy but it’s manageable. You know you’re carrying it but the lens and camera combo feel nice when in the hand.

Build quality

Part of the reason for the weight of the Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 ED PLM AW is the materials that Pentax used. Pentax is known for creating lenses and cameras that can stand the test of time and this lens is no different. It’s absolutely solid. If the world runs out of tank ammo I’m sure these lenses could be used as artillery.

The lens feels like a DA* lens. By that I mean it feels incredibly premium. The all-metal barrel has a light texture to it. The rubber on the zoom and focus rings feels nice. The switch has some heft to it and it clicks into place nicely. Everything about the lens feels sound. Even the lens hood, when clicked into place makes a nice thud like that of a classic car door.

Then there’s the weather sealing. The lens is sealed throughout the barrel and at the mount. Pair it up with a Pentax weather-sealed camera and you can play in the rain, the snow and howling winds without the lens batting an eye. It’s as robust as they come.

Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 — In the field

Like many other new lenses that hit the market today, there’s nothing hard about using this lens. We already know it’s solidly built, has great ergonomics despite its bulky size, and that there’s just one physical control aside from the zoom and manual focus rings. This all equates to a great experience when using the lens out in the field.

There’s no lens stabilization, but most Pentax DSLRs have IBIS which makes handholding this lens easy despite its weight. The lens zooms smoothly, and the manual focus ring is nice to use. Nothing about this lens gets in the way of enjoying the user’s experience.

Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 — Autofocus performance

It's nice to use a Pentax lens that's zippy and accurate when it comes to autofocus. No matter whether you're on the streets or in the studio, the PLM motors perform well. The Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 tracks subjects and objects with ease. It's nice to use a Pentax lens that's zippy and accurate when it comes to autofocus. It's nice to use a Pentax lens that's zippy and accurate when it comes to autofocus.

The Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 ED PLM AW is the fastest autofocusing lens from Pentax I’ve ever used. Pentax used new PLM (pulse motors) and the decision paid off. Paired up with the Pentax K-3 III and its new autofocus system, the lens zipped and zoomed from near focus to far. The motors are fast and silent, and the lens is very accurate.

The lens worked well with the eye AF feature in the optical viewfinder of the K-3 III. The DA* 16-50mm tracked fast-moving subjects easily. Out on the streets, the lens locked onto targets quickly.

Yes, there were some times when the lens would miss focus, but only in lower light situations. In low light, there’s was a little hesitancy. However, the lens always found its target. The Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 is extremely capable. I wouldn’t hesitate to make it my workhorse event, portrait and even just an everyday all-purpose lens.

Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 — Image quality

Let’s just cut to the chase. The image quality of this lens overall is wonderful. Is it perfect? No. Is it still one of the best lenses in terms of image quality from Pentax? Yes.

Pentax lenses have always produced nice images but they have also always struggled with hefty amounts of distortion, chromatic aberration, and ghosting. This has never really bothered me, just like it doesn’t bother me with other lenses. I like lenses with character, and the Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 ED PLM AW has a little of that. However, everyone is different when it comes to these things so let’s break the image quality down.

Distortion control and vignetting

Zoom lenses like the Pentax DA* 16-50 f/2.8 and distortion go hand in hand. It’s this way across the board from all manufacturers. So, it should be no surprise that this lens does suffer from some distortion and vignetting. On the wide end of things, the distortion is at its worst.

There’s a hefty amount of barrel distortion from 16mm through to roughly 35mm. Barrel distortion causes images to bulge out at the center. Take a look at the images above in the comparison tool. The tool will also let you see how much vignetting affects the images when lens correction is off and on at 16mm. Both can easily be fixed during post, though.

When you hit roughly 35mm the barrel distortion is far less noticeable. Again, it’s easily fixed during post. Overall the lens falls into the sort of area I thought it would when it comes to distortion. It’s not the best out there but it’s miles away from the worst.

Ghosting, flaring and chromatic aberrations

Look closely at the branches in this image and you'll find purple fringing. Flares and ghosting are well controlled. Sun stars are, unfortunately, a little lackluster. You can see green fringing around the branches in this image.

The lens performs well when it comes to ghosting and flaring. Shooting into light sources will cause minimal levels of both. You’ll also lose little in the way of contrast. This lens is impressive when it comes to these two characteristics. However, it’s a different story when it comes to chromatic aberration. For those interested in sun stars, well, they’re a little underwhelming.

You’ll find both green and purple fringing present in high-contrast images. Take a closer look at the branches in the first image. You’ll see purple fringing. It’s not terrible, but it’s there. Unfortunately, it can be a little hard to remove.

The third image shows green fringing around the branches in front of the tower. Again, it’s not the worst I’ve ever seen but it’s there. I will say that the amount produced is lower than most other lenses from Pentax, so it’s a step in the right direction. Still, just keep the fringing in mind when you’re out shooting.

Sharpness

This lens can easily capture intricate details. The center of images at f/2.8 are razor sharp. The corners show just a little softness wide open. The center of images at f/2.8 are razor sharp. The corners show just a little softness wide open. If you shoot RAW, you can easily adjust the colors to your liking. This lens can easily capture intricate details.

The sharpness of the optics in this DA* lens is off the charts. Wide-open at f/2.8 the center is bitingly sharp with only the corners being a little soft. Stop down to f/4 and you have edge-to-edge and corner-to-corner sharpness down to about f/11. You’ve got nothing to worry about here. This lens is beyond sharp.

Bokeh

The bokeh this lens produces is pleasing at the wide end. Overall the bokeh this lens produces is very nice. Overall the bokeh this lens produces is very nice. At the long end and when wide open, the Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 can make the background melt away. Bokeh balls remain fairly round. There's minimal catseye bokeh, but there are onion rings. Overall the bokeh this lens produces is very nice.

The bokeh that the Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 produces is pleasant. Is it the creamiest you’ll ever see? No. Is it more than good enough for all but the highest of high bokeh snobs? Yes. We know that everyone defines nice bokeh differently, so check out the images above.

At the minimum focusing distance and at f/2.8 you can make the background disappear, especially at 50mm (76.5mm equivalent). Transitions are nice and the bokeh balls remain pretty round. There are no signs of Catseye bokeh. There are plenty of onion rings, though. This doesn’t bother me, but again, everyone is different. Overall the bokeh this lens produces is nice. It’s about what you’d expect from a lens like this.

Color rendition

Colors lean on the warm side but they are still pleasing. Reds, oranges, and yellows pop. Reds, oranges, and yellows pop. If you shoot RAW, you can easily adjust the colors to your liking. Reds, oranges, and yellows pop. Reds, oranges, and yellows pop.

Overall the colors you’ll get will make you happy. I do think that the lens produces slightly warm tones. This includes skin tones. Still, the colors look great overall. If you shoot JPEGs and you’re not a fan of warmer tones, use a profile with a cooler temperature or set your white balance accordingly. Just as a note, all of the images samples in this review have only received general exposure adjustments, The colors have not been altered.

Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 ED PLM AW — A workhorse that won’t let you down

The Pentax DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 ED PLM AW is a fine lens that will serve hobbyists to professional photographers well. Overall image quality is excellent. The colors produced are warm and inviting. The bokeh is pleasant too.

Yes, there’s chromatic aberration and distortion. Some will say it adds character. Others will say it detracts from the images. Just keep these issues in mind. Having said this, Pentaxians who have been around a while will find the performance of the optics in this lens to be superior compared to previous Pentax lenses.

Other highlights include the tank-like build and rapid, accurate, and silent autofocus motors. It’s so nice to use a Pentax lens that feels very zippy. The lens is expensive at just under $1,400, but it’s a lens that will last a long time. It will work well on any Pentax APS-C camera, but the K-3 III makes this lens sing and vice versa.