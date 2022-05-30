The Canon EOS R10 is official, and it looks like a fantastic compact APS-C camera that will find its way into the hands of many budding photographers thanks to its low price. The good news is that Canon has been fleshing out its library of affordable prime lenses that will pair perfectly with this APS-C camera.

In case you missed it, here’s our launch coverage of the Canon EOS R10, and if you haven’t pre-ordered yours yet, here’s a link that will help you do that. So what lenses should you buy first to pair with the R10? Well, if you’re a fan of prime lenses, we think the options we have rounded up here are the ones you should be looking at.

All of the lenses listed are incredibly affordable; they’re all fast, making them great for low-light photography, and they all feature fast STM autofocus motors. In addition, the optics are fantastic. So don’t think that you’re getting inferior lenses because of the low prices. On the contrary, these Canon RF mount prime will shock you. So let’s take a closer look at them.

Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM — The perfect wide prime for the R10

If you like the idea of having a small wide-angle prime to use with the Canon EOS R10, you’re in luck. The Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM, which will give you an equivalent focal length of 25.6mm, could be the lens for you. This rectilinear lens that costs under $300 is perfect for landscapes, architectural photography, street photography, environmental portraits and more.

The lens has seven rounded aperture blades, which will help create nice bokeh when you shoot wide open and at the lens’ minimum focusing distance of 5.1-inches. In addition, the STM motor will help make the most of the blazing fast autofocus system in the Canon EOS R10, and the configurable control ring will allow you to use the lens in a way that makes sense to you.

Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Macro STM — An everyday lens for the EOS R10

Canon did a great job with this 35mm prime for their RF mount mirrorless cameras. I was impressed with this lens when I had it in for review. It’s small and light, and the optics are fantastic. The lens also renders nice colors and can do macro work. In our review we said:

“We all know that Canon cameras and lenses produce some of the best colors. So, it should come as no surprise that the colors the Canon RF 35mm f/1.8 IS STM produces are gorgeous.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

Coming in at under $500, this 35mm prime from Canon offers an excellent affordable way to get your hands on an RF mount prime lens. You won’t be disappointed with the images you create with it, and it’s so tiny that you’ll find that this lens will be your go-to option for fuss-free photowalks. It will pair perfectly with the compact Canon EOS R10 and give an equivalent focal range of 56mm, making it perfect for everyday use.

Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM — It’s nifty in all the right ways

The Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM is a true gem. It might have a few issues with fringing, but wow, will you ever have fun. This sub $200 lens is everything an affordable nifty fifty should be. For me, it’s one of the best f/1.8 50mm lenses on any platform. In our review, we said:

“For your money, you’ll get a small, lightweight burdensome-free lens that focuses rapidly in both good and low light. You’ll get a lens that’s capable of producing pleasing bokeh in the right conditions, and that renders beautiful colors. Above everything else, though, you’ll get a lens that will make you have fun.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

Paired with the Canon EOS R10, this lens would make a great combo. With an equivalent focal length of 80mm, it would be an excellent lens for portraits, street photography and more. The Canon RF 85mm f/2 is small, light and fast to focus. Above all else, it’s incredibly affordable.

Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM — A perfect portrait lens for the Canon EOS R10

If you’d like to create super dreamy portraits with the Canon EOS R10, the Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM is the lens for you. With Canon’s APS-C crop factor of x1.6, this 85mm lens will give you an equivalent focal length of 136mm. Many portrait photographers consider this the optimal focal length for creamy, dreamy portraits.

For under $600, you’ll get a lens with nine rounded aperture blades, optical image stabilization, a customizable control ring, a speedy STM motor and a fast max aperture of f/2. This is a killer prime for those who love portrait photography, and you can get one without breaking the bank.