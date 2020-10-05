Olympus has just announced some huge savings to kick off October, including on some of their latest cameras! Olympus cameras are perfect for anyone wanting a lightweight experience with great picture quality.

OM-D E-M1X

The pro-level OM-D E-M1X is on sale for just $1999.99! Save $1000 on this camera that includes features like Handheld High Res Shot, Live ND and Subject Detection Autofocus modes.

OM-D E-M1 Mark III

Additionally, the OM-D E-M1 Mark III has gotten a $400 price reduction — the biggest savings yet!

For just $1399.99, you can get this portable camera with groundbreaking features like Starry Sky AF, which lets you use autofocus to focus on the dark night sky.

Get great bundle savings

You can save over $1099 when you bundle either the E-M1 Mark II or E-M5 Mark III with the M.Zuiko 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3 lens! With the E-M1 Mark II, this bundle is only $1499.99.

Want to go with something even more compact? Get the E-M5 Mark III and the M.Zuiko 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens for just $1199.99 — a $600 savings.

