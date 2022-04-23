Looking for some Olympus gear to add to your tool kit? Whether it’s for upgrading your main driver or adding a secondary camera, now is your chance to grab one for less! Today’s Olympus deals from Amazon come with big savings for both camera bodies and lenses!

The biggest price slash is for the Olympus OM-D E-M1X (body only), which is going for $1799 from $2999. In case you’re new to this camera, we suggest checking out our in-depth look. Likewise, if you want to know what going mirrorless from DSLR is like with this Olympus camera, we have a review that covers it as well. Finally, if you’re curious about how it performs three years after its release, this video details the experience! Hopefully, all these can help you decide if this is a camera for you.

Olympus Deals for Cameras and Lenses