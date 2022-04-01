Looking for more lenses to pair with your Sony E mount camera? Sigma lenses, with their wide range of options, remain among the most popular budget-friendly options for Sony’s mirrorless cameras. As such, they make great choices if you’re looking for high quality glass that won’t put a dent on your wallet.
A couple of weeks back, we shared a bunch of Sigma lenses that went on sale. If you missed that, now’s your chance to steal some deals from B&H! If the 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens and 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens are on your wish list, you’re especially lucky, as they’re going for $400 off!
Sigma deals for Sony E mount
- 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens: $999 (Save $400)
- 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens: $999 (Save $400)
- 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens: $1299 (Save $100)
- 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens: $1399 (Save $100)
- 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens: $799 (Save $100)
While we’re at it, make sure to also check out the rest of Sigma lenses for the Sony E Mount that are currently on rebate on B&H!
Leave a comment