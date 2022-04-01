Looking for more lenses to pair with your Sony E mount camera? Sigma lenses, with their wide range of options, remain among the most popular budget-friendly options for Sony’s mirrorless cameras. As such, they make great choices if you’re looking for high quality glass that won’t put a dent on your wallet.

A couple of weeks back, we shared a bunch of Sigma lenses that went on sale. If you missed that, now’s your chance to steal some deals from B&H! If the 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens and 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens are on your wish list, you’re especially lucky, as they’re going for $400 off!

Sigma deals for Sony E mount

While we’re at it, make sure to also check out the rest of Sigma lenses for the Sony E Mount that are currently on rebate on B&H!