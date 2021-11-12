This morning, Sigma announced its 2021 Black Friday Instant Savings promotions, set to start Monday, November 15, 2021. The deals include several lens and camera deals, with savings up to $600! Check out some of our favorites below, and be sure to check out B&H to see all the deals once they’re live.
Be sure to check out all the Black Friday deals as they’re announced in our Holiday Shopping Guide!
Save on DSLR and mirrorless lenses …
- Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Art DG OS HSM: Originally $1299, now $1099. Savings of $200.
- Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM: Originally $1089, now $899. Savings of $190.
- Sigma 35mm f/1.4 Art DG HSM: Originally $899, now $799. Savings of $100.
- Sigma 85mm f/1.4 Art DG HSM: Originally $1199, now $1079. Savings of $120.
- Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro: Originally $969, now $569. Savings of $400.
- Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 Art DG DN: Originally $1399, now $1299. Savings of $100.
- Sigma 45mm f/2.8 Contemporary DG DN: Originally $549, now $449. Savings of $100.
… and cameras, too!
- Sigma fp Camera: Originally $1899, now $1499. Savings of $400.
- Sigma fp Camera with 45mm f/2.8 Contemporary lens: Originally $2199, now $1599. Savings of $600.
