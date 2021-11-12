This morning, Sigma announced its 2021 Black Friday Instant Savings promotions, set to start Monday, November 15, 2021. The deals include several lens and camera deals, with savings up to $600! Check out some of our favorites below, and be sure to check out B&H to see all the deals once they’re live.

Be sure to check out all the Black Friday deals as they’re announced in our Holiday Shopping Guide!

Save on DSLR and mirrorless lenses …

… and cameras, too!