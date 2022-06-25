Been waiting for a sign to get your hands on that Olympus camera? This is it! Whether you’ve been planning to make the switch or get a back up body, you can do so and save up to a whopping $1200 with these Olympus camera deals we spotted on Amazon!

The three-year-old OM-D E-M1X comes with the biggest savings. However, we’re sure you’re wondering, is it still worth shooting with in 2022? The short answer is yes, and with that price, it’s also an absolute steal!

Meanwhile, the lenses come with up to $300 in price slash, which is a treat for Olympus Micro Four Thirds users looking to upgrade or expand their lens lineup. There’s something for everyone in this wide selection of outstanding glass, so go ahead and take a look!

Olympus camera and lens deals