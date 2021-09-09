Olympus has announced two new lenses in development — the M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 PRO and M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 PRO.

The two lenses were new additions to the company’s roadmap, which already featured an unknown macro lens in the 75-150mm range, as well as two telephoto zooms in the 40-300mm range.

The announcement of the 20mm f/1.4 PRO marks Olympus’ first foray into an f/1.4 PRO prime lens. The 40-150mm f/4 PRO, on the other hand, will undoubtedly be a smaller, more compact lens than its f/2.8 counterpart.

Pricing and availability is not yet known. Stay tuned to Photofocus for the latest.