There’s no doubt that today’s photographers are spoiled for choice. While there are so many options for camera systems, it’s easy to go after the more popular ones. If you’re planning to upgrade your gear maybe you’re also curious about trying other camera brands. In that case, today’s video will give you some insights on Olympus cameras, starting with the OM-D E-M1X.

This mirrorless Olympus camera is already three-years-old, so you might be a little hesitant about it. In an age where camera systems have short life spans, is this model still worth it in 2022? For Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-based professional photographer Naquib, the answer is yes, and he explains why in the video above.

It’s worth noting that he has never used any Olympus camera prior to the OM-D E-M1X. He also talked about the pros and cons of this model to help you decide about giving this a go. The IBIS, he noted, is a definite plus point for this camera. This is especially since Olympus is known for its top-notch IBIS performance. As he also mentioned, this may also be a good option if you don’t have the budget for Full Frame flagship cameras. Also, this camera currently got a $1200 price slash on Amazon, so now is a good time to check it out!

