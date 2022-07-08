Hey, Sony mirrorless photographers! Need to expand your lens lineup for your next big project? Sigma is among the most trusted third-party brands, making it a great choice for amateurs and professionals alike. B&H currently has a bunch of lenses up for grabs for less, so make it your first stop for your lens search!
You can save up to $100 on a versatile zoom lens for sports or travel photography (like the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS), or a reliable prime lens for street or portrait photography. But if you prefer something like an all-around collection of primes, you can even grab a whopping $225 on savings!
Check out our Sigma lens picks from B&H below!
Sigma lens deals for Sony E mount
- Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E: $374 (Save $75)
- Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E: $264 (Save $75)
- Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens for Sony E: $1,399 (Save $100)
- Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E: $1,299 (Save $100)
- Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E: $799 (Save $100)
- Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary Lens for Sony E: $899 (Save $50)
- Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E: $799 (Save $100)
- Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E: $404 (Save $75)
- Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E: $589 (Save $50)
- Sigma 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lenses Kit for Sony E: $1,042 (Save $225)
Can’t find what you’re looking for? Make sure to also check out the rest of Sigma lens deals for mirrorless cameras on B&H!