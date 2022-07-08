Hey, Sony mirrorless photographers! Need to expand your lens lineup for your next big project? Sigma is among the most trusted third-party brands, making it a great choice for amateurs and professionals alike. B&H currently has a bunch of lenses up for grabs for less, so make it your first stop for your lens search!

You can save up to $100 on a versatile zoom lens for sports or travel photography (like the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS), or a reliable prime lens for street or portrait photography. But if you prefer something like an all-around collection of primes, you can even grab a whopping $225 on savings!

Check out our Sigma lens picks from B&H below!

Sigma lens deals for Sony E mount

Can’t find what you’re looking for? Make sure to also check out the rest of Sigma lens deals for mirrorless cameras on B&H!