It’s World Backup Day. You know what that means — now’s a great time to look at your backup strategies and make sure they’re reliable, secure and ready for anything that might happen.
Our friends at B&H have some outstanding deals on hard drives to help get you the latest in fast, robust, rugged storage that you can have at home or take with you on your travels. Check out some of our favorite deals below, and be sure to visit their website for even more deals!
External drive deals
- WD 5TB My Passport USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Hard Drive: $105.99 (Save $44)
- WD 12TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive: $209.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung 1TB T5 Portable Solid-Sate Drive: $109.99 (Save $30)
- SanDisk Professional 2TB G-DRIVE SSD USB 3.2 Get 2 Type-C Portable SSD: $289.99 (Save $60)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD V2: $244.99 (Save $205)
Internal drive deals
- Samsung 2TB 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Internal SSD: $299.99 (Save $130)
- Samsung 1TB 870 EVO SATA III 2.5″ Internal SSD: $119.99 (Save $30)
- Seagate 16TB IronWolf Pro 7200 rpm SATA III 3.5″ Internal NAS HDD: $349.99 (Save $170)
- WD 6TB Black 7200 rpm SATA III 3.5″ Internal HDD: $174.99 (Save $55)
RAID and NAS deals
- WD My Book Duo 16TB Two-Bay USB 3.0 Type-C RAID Array (2 x 8TB): $484.99 (Save $145)
- SanDisk Professional 48TB G-RAID Shuttle 8 8-Bay RAID Array (8 x 6TB, Thunderbolt 3 & USB 3.2 Gen 2): $3999.99 (Save $300)
- G-Technology 32TB G-SPEED Shuttle 8-Bay Thunderbolt 3 SSD RAID Array (8 x 4TB): $6499.99 (Save $2000)
- Synology 48TB DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosure Kit with WD NAS Drives (4 x 12TB): $1509.95 (Save $480)
- WD My Cloud Expert Series 16TB EX4100 4-Bay NAS Server (4 x 4TB): $799.99 (Save $100)
- Buffalo TeraStation 32TB 5410DN 4-Bay NAS Server (4 x 8TB): $1599.99 (Save $450)
Memory card deals
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-II SDXC Memory Card: $169.99 (Save $30)
- Sony 128GB SF-G Tough Series UHS-II SDXC Memory Card: $189.99 (Save $20)
- Lexar 128GB Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card: $137.99 (Save $52)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B: $289.99 (Save $110)
Learn to protect your photos with this free eBook!
Written by the Photofocus team, this book features articles written over the last 20 years to help you with 3-2-1 backup, safe memory card usage, hard drives and more. Plus learn about services like Mylio and Amazon Photos that let you access to your photos from anywhere!
