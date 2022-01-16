We have found some of the best deals on top photography accessories like bags, tripods, books, and storage. Grab a blanket and a warm beverage and check out these awesome winter photography deals!
We simply cannot believe some of the deals we have found for everyone. We recently reviewed one of the best tripods we’ve ever used and now, we find out you can save $80 on it. That’s right, the Robus 5560 Vantage series tripod has dropped to an insanely low $349! You won’t be disappointed.
We’ve found deals on great camera bags like the Manfrotto Pro Lite 3N1, which has dropped to $189.95 (save over $60). Then you can also get great deals on books and even storage for your camera and your computer. A two-pack of 64 GB Lexar UHS-II cards can be yours for only $49.98 and a 1TB Samsung T7 external SSD (that I own, use and love) is just $113.68! Check out all of the hot photography deals below.
Photography deals — Camera bags and tripods on sale
- BAGSMAR DSLR Camera Bag Backpack, Anti-Theft and Waterproof: $50.99 (Save $19)
- Manfrotto Lifestyle Street CSC Sling/Waistpack: $63.99 (Save $16)
- Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II Black Pro Modular Backpack: $175.23 (Save $36.98)
- PGYTECH OneGo 18L Camera and Drone Backpack — DSLR Bag for Men/Women: $179.90 (Save $40)
- Manfrotto Pro Light 3N1 Backpack, Can Hold 2 Camera Bodies and 5 Lenses: $189.95 (Save $60.04)
Tripods
- Manfrotto 290 Xtra Aluminum 3-Section Tripod: $108.89 (Save $56.10)
- Vanguard VEO3GO265HAB Aluminum Travel Tripod w/Ball Head: $179.99 (Save $20)
- Vanguard VEO2GO235CB Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with Ball Head: $186.36 (Save $83.63)
- Robus RCC-5560 Vantage Series C 4-Section Carbon Fiber Compact Tripod: $349 (Save $80)
Photography deals — Camera books on sale
- Steal Like an Artist: 10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative: $9.79 (Save $5.16)
- In Camera: How to Get Perfect Pictures Straight Out of the Camera Gordan Laing: $17.73 (Save $9.26)
- Extraordinary Everyday Photography: Awaken Your Vision to Create Stunning Images Wherever You Are: $17.99 (Save $8.00)
- Portraits with an iPhone: Photo Techniques for Pro Quality Images: $20.64 (Save $9.31)
- The Photographer’s Guide to Posing: Techniques to Flatter Everyone: $23.99 (Save $20.96)
- The Dramatic Portrait: The Art of Crafting Light and Shadow: $31.99 (Save $7.96)
Photography culture books
- America the Beautiful: A Story in Photographs: $25.10 (Save $14.90)
- Masters of Street Photography: $29.02 (Save $5.93)
- Another Day Not Wasted: Meditations on Photography, Art, and Wildness: $28.14 (Save $6.81)
- The Art of Photography: A Personal Approach to Artistic Expression: $37.99 (Save $11.96)
- Photography: The Definitive Visual History: $45 (Save $5)
Storage deals
Computer storage
- SAMSUNG 870 QVO SATA III 2.5″ SSD 1TB: $99.99 (Save $35)
- LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD — USB 3.0: $99.99 (Save $10)
- WD 5TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive HDD, USB 3.0: $104.99 (Save $25)
- Samsung SSD T7 Portable External Solid State Drive 1TB: $113.68 (Save $56.31)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD — Up to 1050MB/s — USB-C, USB 3.2: $249.99 (Save $210)
