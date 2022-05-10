Thinking of trying out Capture One? Now is the perfect time to give it a go! For a limited time, you can get 20% off your first year — or a perpetual license. Buy Capture One Pro using the code PHOTOFOCUS20 to avail of this offer!

With Capture One, you have a powerful photo editing software that offers authentic true-to-life color processing, a seamless editing experience, and the fastest tethered shooting in the industry.

You can look forward to the following editing tools and more:

HDR Merge : Merge multiple images in seconds, without having to leave the software.

: Merge multiple images in seconds, without having to leave the software. Panorama Stitch : Create stunning panorama perspectives and achieve super-resolution.

: Create stunning panorama perspectives and achieve super-resolution. Skin and portrait tools : Speed up your portrait and skin tone editing workflow.

: Speed up your portrait and skin tone editing workflow. Color editing : Get incredible color accuracy and image quality right from the start.

: Get incredible color accuracy and image quality right from the start. Auto Rotate: Save time with our AI-based Auto Rotate tool and get the right angle every time.

Customize your Capture One Pro experience with add-ons such as:

Capture One Live : Get feedback from your clients in real-time.

: Get feedback from your clients in real-time. Capture One Styles: Edit faster with Styles developed by professional photographers.

Don’t miss your chance to grab 20% off the first year of an annual subscription or a perpetual license of Capture One Pro! Use the code PHOTOFOCUS20 with your purchase. Offer expires June 1, 2022 at 9:00 am CEST.