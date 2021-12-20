Our friends at Capture One have partnered with us to offer an exclusive deal, only for Photofocus readers, on the new Capture One 22! From now until the end of the year, you can get 20% off an annual subscription for Capture One Pro.

Capture One creates powerful photo editing software that offers authentic true-to-life color processing, a seamless editing experience, and the fastest tethered shooting in the industry. At its core, Capture One is a powerful RAW image converter that brings the most superb and accurate colors out of your photos right from the start with custom profiles for over 500 cameras. And with powerful adjustment tools and advanced layering capabilities, you get full creative control over the editing process.

With Capture One 22, you can now merge bracketed images into an HDR, or stitch together stunning panoramas at your fingertips. Plus, automatically rotate huge image batches with the Auto Rotate AI-driven tool, and get more space to create with Wireless Tethering for select Canon cameras (with more camera models to come). Be sure to check out our first look of the most recent update.