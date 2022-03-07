Capture One has revealed the vision of how its ecosystem of products — Capture One Pro desktop, Capture One Live and Capture One for iPad — will offer a highly efficient, collaborative workflow from shoot to delivery with creative freedom and flexibility across multiple devices. It also marks the beginning of a more transparent and collaborative relationship with the creative community, from whose feedback and requests Capture One has always been adapted and developed.

“It’s been a big year for Capture One, and we’re looking forward to an even bolder one in 2022,” said Rafael Orta, CEO of Capture One. “The creative world is changing and so have our goals and activities around them. I am absolutely delighted to share our progress, position and plans with the creative community who has been, and continues to be our inspiration.”

Capture One celebrated many successes over the past year, with full Apple silicon support, the addition of high-demand new features like HDR Merge and Panorama Stitching, and then most recently with Capture One Live — bringing a whole new way to collaborate remotely with anyone, anywhere, anytime. All of these bold new additions reflect the values of the company and the market demands, resulting in products that synergistically combine software, hardware, and services for a seamless user experience at the quality level Capture One users have come to expect.

2022 development outlook

Capture One Pro for desktop

Being on the laptop or desktop is a home base for many with the comforts of having all tools at your disposal — in our mission to create a full circle of imaging across multiple devices, we are continually working to perfect the capabilities of Capture One Pro, including increased workflow efficiency, a smoother user experience, personal onboarding for new users, and even better raw conversion while keeping our tethering the fastest. Capture One Beta version 15.2 is now live.

Capture One Live

Part of our vision includes enabling smoother remote collaboration with clients and teams around the world. Capture One Live makes it possible to share images straight from your photoshoot in real-time to any device, making it easier for those in your creative community to play a part in shaping the final result.

Capture One for iPad — Coming soon in 2022

Being able to edit and export on the go is a crucial piece of our plan, bringing a much more flexible workflow right to your hands. Having Capture One’s superb image processing and select editing tools out on location or in transit will give more freedom to when and where you can start your post-processing. Capture One for iPad Beta is tracking for April 2022.

Capture One for iPhone

Adding to your choice of devices for a smooth on the go workflow, bringing Capture One to iPhone will add another element to the full circle of flexibility and freedom across platforms.

“When we look ahead, we aren’t aiming to make the most, but to make the best. We envision the amazing new products and all the ways they’ll enable photographers and creatives of all types to create their best work, anytime, anywhere,” said Orta. “Bringing Capture One to iPad is a critical part of that, and along with Capture One Live — and further out Capture One for iPhone — we are looking to provide photographers with the most powerful ecosystem of creative and collaborative tools. And, further equipped with easy file transferring, they’ll be able to pick up where they left off in the creative process across devices. Stick with us on this journey, and we’ll keep you involved every step of the way.”