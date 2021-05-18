I previously attended a Mastermind marketing class on selling my work as a fine art Lens Based Artist. People often ask why I attend marketing classes as I am well known as a solid marketing person. I don’t know everything by a long stretch.

We need to stay on top of new photography ideas and constantly be on the lookout for new skills. The same holds true for marketing. We need to keep eyes and ears open for new ideas from other industries. In this case I feel specialized marketing in the art world would be a great help to me.

Working the scene

Bright colors are a feature at the hotel and midday was a time to make them sing.

This post is not to share what I learned during the marketing Mastermind. It’s to share what I did while I was at a, new to me, hotel property because I would like to work for them. This is a very colorful resort! I noticed that all of the staff was excited to be on the job. Just the kind of people with which I like to work. While at the conference I created a number of photos when I had a few moments during breaks or at lunch.

Pave the way for marketing

A very interesting potted plant caught my eye against the bright yellow, sun-splashed wall.

I started a little campaign in order to work my way into the resort with the goal of make marketing and advertising photos. After introducing myself to a manager I let her know how impressed I was with the staff. Then shared that I was a professional photographer and would be interested in creating images, because I was excited about the visuals and décor. I secured the manager’s contact information.

Shared images

The resort’s coffee cups were featured in a bright clean still life.

When I returned from the marketing conference I processed images. I shared some on social media with the resort’s hashtags and links and added comments about how much I enjoyed my stay. A selection of my images went via email to the manager. I’ll wait a few days and follow up with a phone call.

Images in this post were made with the gear I happened to have with me. The Lumix G9 and the Leica 12-60mm f/2.8-4.0 lens. In the cases of high contrast I made five exposures to process in Aurora HDR software as I had no fill flash with me.

Going the extra mile

Whether this campaign to work with the resort is successful or not, I have benefited. The opportunity to practice my craft. An attempt was made. You often have to hear a lot of “no’s” before a yes. I have extra images for my social media posts and additional work to share with other potential resort properties.

Go the extra mile and see where it takes you.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob

P.S. — I’ll let you know how it works out! Have you gotten a new client this way? Or do you have a better way? If so, let me know I’m always looking for new and better ways to market myself!

P.P.S. — It’s a cool place to stay. The boutique hotel was the Saguaro in Scottsdale, AZ.