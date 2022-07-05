As vlogging becomes more popular than ever before, camera manufacturers are scrambling to get their share of the market, with Canon being the latest to possibly enter the vlogging arena.

Cameras designed for vlogging are nothing new. However, there seems to be an influx of cameras lately aiming to steal the hearts of Tik Tokkers and YouTubers.

Not long ago, Panasonic launched the G100. Next, we saw the Sony Z-V1 and ZV-E10, which are now incredibly hard — if not impossible — to find. Nikon just announced its vlogging-centric Nikon Z 30. Team Yellow also has the z 50, which features a flip-down screen too.

So, where does Canon fit in here? If speculation posted on Canon Rumors is to be believed, we may see an RF mount vlogging camera from Canon sometime this year.

Vlogging cameras can be for more than just video

While we might hear the term vlogging camera and turn our noses up at them, it has to be said that these cameras are for more than just video. ‘Vlogging cameras’ can also be decent cameras for photography. Their small size also makes them great travel cameras too.

For example, the ZV-E10 (read our review here) features the same 24-megapixel APS-C sensor found in the a6400 and the a6600. Both of these cameras are very capable when it comes to stills. The sensor in the new Nikon Z 30 is the same as the silicon in the Z 50. This is no bad thing. I believe this sensor is one of the best-performing APS-C sensors — especially in low light — on the market. So, they are more than one-trick ponys’.

However, these cameras are usually aimed at beginners and enthusiasts, so they typically have several features stripped from them. One thing for sure is that, If an RF mount vlogging camera does come to market, it will likely be another nail in the coffin for Canon’s EOS M series cameras.

Canon vlogging camera — what to expect

Your guess will be as good as ours regarding what specs any Canon vlogging camera might have. The post on Canon Rumors lists nothing other than speculation that the camera might launch this year.

I imagine that Canon would release a similar camera in design to the EOS R10 sans EVF. The new vlogging camera could also look similar to the existing Canon EOS M6 II. The EOS M6 II is a camera that doesn’t feature an EVF. A design like this would put any Canon vlogging camera in line with the new Nikon Z 30. While the EOS M6 II doesn’t feature a vari-angle screen, I think any Canon vlogging camera going forward will because they’re ideal for this segment.

Let’s talk about specs (and RF lenses)

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Canon vlogging camera use the APS-C sensor found in the EOS R10. 24.2 megapixels is more than enough for good quality 1080P and 4K video. Likewise, with the autofocus system, too. We’ll just have to hope that Canon doesn’t nerf the video specs or introduce a ridiculous crop as it has in the past. However, this will likely be wishful thinking as I can’t imagine this camera would have IBIS. So, the crop would at least help with digital stabilization.

Rounding out the specs, I think a single UHS-1 card slot will be present, along with the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, 3.5mm mic jack and an HDMI port. Of course, if Canon wants a leg up on the competition, they’ll incorporate a headphone jack and make the HDMI port full size. Wishful thinking, I know.

Great lens options

The camera will be basic and bare bones. However, I believe that Canon, with its color science and autofocus system, could take a piece of the vlogging camera pie with a product like this. There are also plenty of small primes that will pair nicely with the camera. For example, the RF 16mm f/2.8 and the RF 35mm f/1.8 (read our review here) would be great. There are also rumblings about some new RF mount compact lenses (an RF 24mm f/1.8 and an RF 15-30mm f/3.5-5.6), which would be ideal for vlogging.

With these things in mind and knowing that the competition is already pulling away in this segment, it’s not hard to believe the noise around a vlogging camera from Canon. Time will tell, of course, but we’re sure we will see something from Canon soon. If they can keep the price down to match that of the Z 30 ($706.95), it will sell well. Would you be interested in an EOS M6 II-style camera with an RF mount? What specs would you like to see? Let us know in the comment section below.