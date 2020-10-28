Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with photographer Levi Sim about how relationship building and being helpful has moved his photography forward.

All images copyright Levi Sim

We discuss:

How Levi got started in his photography career

The importance of being helpful and having a thick skin as you build your photography business

The other elements of running a business besides taking photos

What’s a typical day for Levi looks like

How Levi is using Platypod’s Ultra Twin Pack

The most important lessons Levi has learned over his career

The role of relationship building

Advice for photographers just getting started

Levi can be found at:

