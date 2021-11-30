In this special In Focus interview, join me as I sit down with street photographer and Tamron Pro Ian Jones. We discuss Ian’s style of Street Photography and tips for those getting this winter. Ian describes his workflow, including creating artful images from his street photography.
Ian Jones is a popular Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania based photographer. His passion and dedication to the craft are evident in his unique captures and fresh editing techniques. From street shots to food photography, Ian’s versatility showcases his creativity and range. In his downtime, Ian can be found editing photos and video to some low-fi beats or cooking something delicious.
