Street photography is an incredibly exciting, fast-paced genre of photography. The idea is to capture candid everyday moments of those who share your city in a way that helps you and your viewers connect with them.

In order to do this, you need a camera that won’t get in the way of you capturing candid moments. You don’t want to be buried in menus as you need to be present and alert. You also don’t want a huge camera that will make you stick out like a sore thumb. Fortunately, there are plenty of small cameras on the market these days that are perfect for street photography.

In this roundup, we’ll take a quick look at a few cameras that are powerful, easy to use, and that will help keep you in the moment. Pick up one of these cameras and you’ll be capturing magic on the streets in no time.

Fujifilm X100V

The Fujifilm X100V is a compact camera that has all the bells and whistles you could need. Featuring the same excellent 26.1-megapixel sensor that’s found in the X-Pro3, and with new optics in its fixed 23mm f/2 lens, the X100V is a pocket-sized beast that won’t let you down. Its iconic Rangefinder-style design will delight as well.

The fixed lens will give you a 35mm equivalent focal length. This focal length is perfect for street photography and more. Its fast aperture will allow you to shoot in low light too. The autofocus system is solid and reliable, and the Fujifilm X100V is also fully weather-sealed when used with an optional adapter ring and a 49mm screw-in UV lens filter. Find out just how much we loved it in our full review.

Ricoh GR III

The Ricoh GR series of cameras have always been well-loved. The GR III is no exception to this rule. This small, fixed lens camera is a pocket-sized marvel for street photographers. The tiny camera features a fantastic 24.2-megapixel APS-C, IBIS, a built-in ND filter and a fast 28mm f2.8 fixed lens.

The Ricoh GR III doesn’t have a viewfinder. However, it does have a 3-inch touchscreen, which is more than enough for a pocketable camera like this one. You’ll also find a fantastic autofocus system with a brilliant snap focus feature. Snap focus allows you to shoot at one of six pre-defined focusing distances quickly and easily. The Ricoh GR III is so small that you won’t draw any attention to yourself while you capture street candids.

Fujifilm X-Pro3

The Fujifilm X-Pro3 is loved by street photographers everywhere. The X-Pro series has garnered a cult following thanks to its iconic Rangefinder-style design. The impressive tech that’s packed inside helps, too. The X-Pro3 has a fantastic 26.1-megapixel sensor. It also has a unique fold-up screen that can display which film sim you’re currently using. When folded up, it will not distract you or remove you from the moment.

There’s a hybrid optical and electronic viewfinder, which is a pure joy to use. You’ll also find IBIS, a fast and responsive autofocus system, dual card slots, weather sealing and more. The Fujifilm X-Pro3 is easily one of the best small cameras currently available for street photography. Find out more in our full review.

Olympus PEN-F

The Olympus PEN-F is almost the perfect camera for street photography. The ergonomics of this camera make it melt into your hands, and the retro controls make it fun to use. The tech inside the body is great too. There’s a 20-megapixel micro four-thirds sensor mated to Olympus’ legendary IBIS system. The autofocus system is plenty fast enough to capture street candids. The EVF and LCD also make the camera easy to use.

A dial on the front of the camera lets you choose between four of the 11 included filters. The black and white filter is one of the best around, which is perfect for street photography. This small camera became a hit with street photographers for good reasons. If you can find one, grab it with both hands and don’t let it go.