These days, being able to capture stunning still images and videos is vital. Fortunately, long gone are the days when accessories for videographers cost an arm and a leg. Now, you can get quality gear at affordable prices.

There’s no denying that the creative market has seen a radical shift. You can still have a decent career as a photographer. However, if you want to stand out from the crowd, you now need to offer video services as well.

We know, this sounds time-consuming and expensive. While it’s true that you might have to spend some time learning about the ins and outs of basic video creation, one thing you won’t have to do is break the bank to get the gear you need because quality accessories for videographers can be had on the cheap.

In this roundup, we’re going to take a look at six accessories for videographers that will save you time, help you elevate your video game, and that will not completely drain your bank account. If you’re looking at breaking out into the world of videography, this roundup is for you. Check out six of our favorite accessories for videographers below.

Zhiyun Crane-M3 — Small, stable and surpsingly affordable

We fell in love with the Zhiyun Crane-M3 when we got it in for review. We raved about its compact size, ease of use, and its excellent build quality. In our review, we said:

“The Zhiyun Crane-M3 has proved to be a solid gimbal in terms of ergonomics, build quality, and it’s overall performance. The Crane-M3 is easy to set up, it’s easy to use, and it will allow you to create silky smooth videos. There are plenty of modes to suit all sorts of creators, including vloggers, documentarians, and those who use social media sites like TikTok.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

For just $369, you can get your hands on an excellent gimbal that will help you create rock-steady footage whether you’re using a dedicated camera or a smartphone. If you really want to take your videos to the next level, consider picking one up.

The Manfrotto GimBoom is an excellent tool that will help you create stunning drone-like footage without having to spend time learning how to operate an actual drone. We loved how easy the GimBoom was to use, and we were delighted when we found out it can work with any gimbal. In our review, we said:

“The Manfrotto Fast GimBoom is incredibly well made and designed. The locking system is fast and secure. The boom is rigid and stable, and on top of all of this, it allows me to be more creative than ever when I am out recording.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

For around $190, you can get a tool that will truly help you elevate your footage. If you want to create dynamic videos that will leave viewers speechless, check out the Manfrotto GimBoom. This might be a simple accessory for videographers, but don’t underestimate just how powerful it is.

Elvid Fieldvision 4KV2 on-camera monitor — One of the best accessories for videographers

A product that will truly save you time is the Elvid Fieldvision 4KV2 on-camera monitor. You can quickly and easily attach the monitor to your camera and it will provide you with a crisp image that makes pulling focus a breeze. In our review, we said:

“All of these tools combined with the great screen quality seriously improved my shooting experience. I shot fast vintage primes while testing the Elvid Fieldvision 4KV2 and found my experience greatly enhanced. Focusing was a breeze. The zebras and large display were also a great aid for exposure. Overall, using the monitor was an excellent experience.” John Bradford

Talk about bang for your buck accessories for videographers! A 4K monitor for under $200! Sign us up! As you can tell, we were thoroughly impressed with the Elvid Fieldvision 4KV2 when we had one in for review. If you’re tired of squinting at the tiny three-inch LCD on your camera and you’re ready to give your eyes a break, check out this awesome seven-inch 4K monitor that won’t break the bank.

Manfrotto PRO Lite Flexloader — A must have accessory for videographers

The Manfrotto PRO Lite Flexloader has been meticulously designed to meet the demanding needs of modern content creators. During our review we were amazed by this bag and how much it could hold while remaining comfortable to carry all day. In our review, we said:

“The Flexloader is beautifully designed. It’s incredibly durable, it can hold a ton of gear including two cameras, multiple lenses, a laptop, a gimbal, a drone, and multiple tripods and light stands. Despite its size and weight, it’s incredibly comfortable, even on long hikes thanks to all of the support systems. It’s plane cabin friendly as well.” Brett Day, Gear Editor

If you’re looking for a way to transport all of your gear, (and we mean all of it), from location to location, the Manfrotto PRO Lite Flexloader is the bag you need to look at. The Flexloader will help save you time, and it will save your back thanks to all of the built-in padding and support. This bag is more than deserving of making our list of accessories for videographers.

Magnus Rex VT-5000 video tripod

The Magnus Rex VT-5000. Yes, it sounds like the name of a Decepticon that’s ready to destroy the Transformers, however, it is, in fact, one of the best tripods for videographers that we have ever tried. In our review, we said:

“This is a high-quality video tripod that will serve the serious videographer well. It may not be the best for the run-and-gun crowd, but it will certainly serve on-set needs well. For those needing an affordable, stable, and smooth video tripod that won’t break the bank, the Magnus Rex VT-5000 may be the right one. In fact, it may be the best videography tripod in its price range.” John Bradford

If you need a super stable tripod that will help you create gorgeous panning shots, the Magnus Red VT-5000 will fit the bill perfectly. It’s well made, it’s easy to use, and it will deliver smooth fluid head action every time you use it. When it comes to affordable accessories for videographers, this tripod checks all the boxes.

Accessories for videographers — Lume Cube Video Mic

Creating solid footage is only half of the story. You also need to record great audio. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank these days to get a great-sounding mic. The Lume Cube Video Mic is super affordable and performs very well. In our review, we said:

“The Lume Cube mic is directional, which is good for most mobile situations where you are aimed straight toward the subject. Flat frequency response coupled with this pickup pattern allow the microphone to record audio that is similar to how it actually sounds to you in real life.” Andrew Ford

We’re not only impressed with the audio quality. The Lume Cube Video Mic is well made and its small footprint makes it easy to take with you wherever you go. Believe it or not, this quality mic costs less than $60! We highly recommend it to anyone who needs a high-quality mic that won’t break the bank. This is definitely one of the best bang for your buck accessories for videographers.