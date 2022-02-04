Lume Cube is a go-to brand for portable lighting innovation, but I had no idea they offered a video microphone until I was provided one for review. For smartphone and other ultra-portable on-the-go audio needs, I relied upon the Rode brand. How would the Lume Cube Video Mic compare?

It’s ready to go

Right out of the gate, the new Lume Cube microphone impresses. The box includes:

Video microphone

Windshield

Foam windscreen

Shock mount

TRS cable (for cameras)

TRRS cable (for smartphones)

Travel pouch

For comparison at the same price point, the Rode VideoMicro does not come with a foam windscreen and the TRRS cable is available in a more expensive kit. I appreciate that Lume Cube makes it easy for the end user and puts all the tools in the package.

Solid, compact construction

The all-metal microphone body feels sturdy and professional while still maintaining an ultra-light weight of 1.5oz. The shock mount is strong and compact, able to minimize sudden shakes and vibrations.

I especially appreciate the construction of the deluxe fuzzy windshield. It fits the microphone snugly and is quite effective. I find this more pleasing to shoot with since it is less unruly than the dead cats that ship with competitive microphones. Likewise, the foam windscreen is made at an effective quality and fits nicely. It’s always great to have options for indoor and outdoor shooting and different noise environments.

Rode dead cat (left), Lume Cube dead cat (middle), Lume Cube windscreen (right)

Compared to the Rode VideoMicro

Pickup

The Lume Cube mic is directional, which is good for most mobile situations where you are aimed straight toward the subject. Flat frequency response coupled with this pickup pattern allow the microphone to record audio that is similar to how it actually sounds to you in real life. No battery is required since the mic uses plug-in power from your camera.

I performed a Lume Cube vs. Rode comparison recording using the same smartphone in the same room with the same distance and setup. While there are subtle differences, the quality is similar. Download the audio test for an audible comparison.

Recorded in same conditions, the left waveform is from Lume Cube and the right waveform is from Rode.

Let’s look at pros and cons when compared to the popular Rode VideoMicro:

Pros

Effective and snug windshield and windscreen included

Smaller footprint for increased mobility

Quality and manufacturing comparable to more expensive options

Lower price point provides extreme value

Travel pouch with drawstring contains everything in one place

Cons

Shock mount lacks outer piece to dampen accidental bumps (like the Rycote)

Smaller locking wheel on cold shoe mount and lack of rubber grips on cables may be less ergonomic to some

Rode VideoMicro (left) and Lume Cube Video Microphone (right) footprint

Overall, the Lume Cube Video Mic is quite impressive. The cons are minor and the pros are in the areas that count the most when wanting quality and convenience in your mobile audio equipment. The price point and small footprint makes this a must-have tool in your mobile arsenal.