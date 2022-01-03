Updating our online and electronic information is crucial and something we should put in our calendars every year.

Not only do we need to remember to update the copyright information in our cameras, but we also need to update our preset in Adobe Lightroom Classic (and whichever your software of choice is). In this article, I will explain how to create a new or update your current copyright metadata.

Editor’s note: We’re kicking off 2022 with a series about organization and storage. Stay tuned each day for a new segment!

Why is updating your copyright information important?

While it’s true that the moment you click the shutter, your images are copyright protected and belong to you. Adding the information to your files does makes it easier for someone to contact you but it does not necessarily mean they are protected. In order to ensure your copyrighted images are protected you need to register them with the Library of Congress.

Where to update your copyright information in Lightroom

Open the Import dialog by clicking File > Import Photos and Video. You’ll see the Import dialog box appear. On the right side, you’ll find the Apply During Import panel. Click on the drop-down next to Metadata and choose New (or Edit if you have an existing preset).

Name your preset at the top. Then go to the section marked IPTC Copyright. Fill out the information here that you want to include with your files. To create the © symbol on a Mac press Option+G. On a PC you’ll use the numeric keypad by pressing and holding the Alt key and typing 0169. Copying and pasting the © from somewhere else will also work.

In the Copyright Info URL field, you can provide the link to your website where you have specific rights and usage terms for your images. In the IPTC Creator section, add your name in the Creator field and put as much contact information in this section as you are comfortable with. You’ll want the minimum for someone to contact you in case they want to use your photo, buy your photo or find out more from you.

After you’re finished entering your information, click Create. Your new preset will now appear in the Apply During Import dialog as the default. Your updated information will automatically be applied to your images upon import into Lightroom. You might want to just double-check the next time you import new images that the new information preset is selected. After you apply it the first time, it is saved as the default.

Where is this information stored?

You will not see this information in your images. The metadata, as this copyright and other information such as camera settings, file name, date, etc. are all attached to your file no matter where it goes. (Well, that is unless where you post the image strips the metadata for instance as some social media sites do.)

To see this information yourself, in Lightroom while you are in the Library module, select one image and in the Metadata panel on the right, change the view to IPTC. Your Creator information shows up at the top and the Copyright information is further down.

Updating our information is important and goes beyond just our gear. Don’t forget about your backups, drives and any other electronics you may have.