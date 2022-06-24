Adobe’s new Lightroom update for June 2022 has some notable features (for an overview of the whole update, check out this article). One such feature is the new Preset Amount slider.

This slider tool allows you to control the intensity of a preset that you have applied to a photo. This is a feature that people have been asking for, and finally Adobe has obliged. This new update is available for both Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, across any device.

Location of the Preset Amount slider

The Preset Amount slider is located right above your preset list. It will stay inactive until a preset has been applied.

The Preset Amount slider in Lightroom Classic is conveniently located just above your presets on the left panel of the Develop module. On a desktop, the slider will be faded out and unusable until you have applied a preset to a given image.

For the cloud-based Lightroom, you’ll see this option when you select a preset.

Application of the Preset Amount slider

The slider defaults to 100 when a preset is applied.

Once a preset is applied, the Preset Amount slider becomes active. Using the quick slider tool, you now have the ability to increase or decrease the intensity of a preset. The slider default is 100, which is the same as the regular preset application.

Now, you can increase the intensity of the preset by moving the slider between 100-200. Conversely, you can decrease the intensity of the preset from moving the slider between 0-100.

Creating new presets

Make sure to check the Support Amount Slider when creating or updating presets.

You can also create or update a preset and have the Preset Amount slider work with that new preset. You just have to make sure you check the Support Amount Slider box which is located at the bottom left of the preset window.

This small but mighty tool is a great update from Adobe, it’s definitely a welcome addition to the Lightroom toolkit.