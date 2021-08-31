I was doing a lot of batch editing the other night, while working with Topaz DeNoise AI. I realized I had never really dug into the preferences of Topaz’s programs before, so I decided to do so. Imagine my amazement when I saw that my CPU was being used for the AI Processor … instead of my computer’s GPU.

When I switched over to this, I started to see processing times cut drastically. I could easily go from Lightroom Classic to Topaz and adjust my photos in a matter of seconds, instead of minutes!

What is a GPU?

GPU stands for graphics processing unit. According to Intel:

“Designed for parallel processing, the GPU is used in a wide range of applications, including graphics and video rendering. Although they’re best known for their capabilities in gaming, GPUs are becoming more popular for use in creative production and artificial intelligence (AI).” Intel

By default, Topaz uses your computer’s CPU — or central processing unit — to process the changes that it makes to your photos. While CPUs have improved in performance over time, GPUs are much faster.

“While CPUs have continued to deliver performance increases through architectural innovations, faster clock speeds, and the addition of cores, GPUs are specifically designed to accelerate computer graphics workloads.” Intel

So, it makes sense why using your computer’s GPU would speed things up quite a bit. If you have an older machine and your GPU isn’t selectable, then it might not be supported by Topaz and other programs. But if you have a more modern computer … dive into the Topaz preferences and make sure your GPU is selected!