This morning, Skylum released Luminar Share for smartphones and tablets, allowing users to transfer photos to and from their devices to Luminar Neo. This makes it easy to share edited photos on social media, or import photos from your phone’s camera roll directly to your computer.

Luminar Share also lets you mirror photos from Luminar Neo on your mobile device.

As a part of this release, Skylum also updated Luminar Neo Early Access, which brings bug fixes and optimized performance to the application.

As a part of its Early Access program, Skylum is collecting feedback from users until Jan. 20, 2022. If you’ve already preordered Luminar Neo, you can download the Early Access build from your Skylum account.