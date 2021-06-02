This morning, DxO announced the new Nik Collection 4. The latest version touts powerful new tools and an even more friendly user experience.

An industry leader in the field of creative photography, Nik Collection 4 by DxO now features Meta Presets, improved U Point technology, and more seamless interactions with Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom Classic.

The latest update includes over 250 professional-grade presets and their trademark U Point local adjustment technology.

New user-friendly design

Nik Viveza and Silver Efex have both been completely redesigned to offer an optimal user experience. They now feature an updated, modern interface that is more functional than ever. Users can now directly access all available presets, filter for type and favorites more easily. Tools are much easier to identify with the newly redesigned palettes.

Nik Viveza user interface

Next-level U Point technology

Nik’s U Point technology allows users to apply local adjustments without masks, helping to revolutionize photo editing. Nik Collection 4 now allows for the incorporation of Control Points into personal presets, letting you apply a similar style to multiple images while still keeping a specific area intact.

Nik Silver Efex user interface

U Point technology also includes a new Color Selectivity setting so you are able to regulate the saturation of a specific tonal range. You can select the color you want to change and also adjust the tolerance of similar color hues.

Color points have been made easier to use as well. There are fewer sliders to navigate making the applied effect easier to view. These can also be renamed so you can create an optimal workflow experience.

Combine settings of several plugins using Meta Presets

For Photoshop users a new type of filter has been added — Meta Presets. This is directly accessible from the Nik Selective tool, the launch tool for Adobe Photoshop.

These presets are Photoshop actions that combine the filters and settings of several Nik Collection plugins into one. Doing this makes it possible to edit your images by applying a series of presets from several plugins with just one click. There are 10 Meta Presets included in the Nik Collection 4 release.

Improved workflow with Photoshop and Lightroom Classic

Nik Collection 4 is continuing to expand its selection of fast retouching features. Users can now re-apply the last preset they used in one of the Nik Collection plugins within Lightroom Classic by using the Last Edit function. Previously this was only available in Photoshop.

In addition, the new Smart Copy and Paste feature lets you selectively re-apply the effect of a plugin to one or several images directly in Lightroom Classic without having to launch the software’s suite interface.

Nik Viveza presets

Improved black and white images and better editing experience

Nik Silver Efex now includes revolutionary new ClearView technology, which was first offered in DxO PhotoLab. With just one click, his technology removes haze and enhances local contrast, revealing more natural objects, edges, details and transitions.

Nik Silver Efex ClearView

Nik Viveza features 10 native presets designed by professional photographers. Fans of analog black and white photography can enjoy the 39 new and realistic grains that are even better at recreating the look of iconic films than before.

Nik Silver Efex Film Grain

Price and availability

Nik Collection 4 (Windows and macOS) is now available for download on the DxO website for a special price of $99.99. The upgrade is $59.99. Pricing is good until June 30, 2021.

Photographers who already own Nik Collection 3 by DxO or a previous version can upgrade their software by signing into their customer accounts. A fully functional, one-month trial version of Nik Collection 4 is available on the DxO website.

Stay tuned for a first look use of the new Nik Collection 4 by DxO.