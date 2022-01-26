In After Effects, the repeater lets you quickly duplicate and multiply a shape layer. This allows you to efficiently create engaging and professional-looking animations.

Most AE users are quite surprised at the level of sophistication you can achieve with this tool. Easily create bursts, patterns, transitions, grids, backgrounds and much more! It’s definitely a feature that becomes more understandable when you play around with it, so hop in AE and explore the possibilities.

In this short tutorial, I introduce you to the tool so you can start getting creative with it in a matter of minutes.