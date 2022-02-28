Luminar Neo’s new user interface has some great capabilities. For some though, finding their way around might not come intuitively. One question I’ve heard frequently since the release: “How do I modify adjustments in Luminar Neo?”

In most photo editing apps, if you want to change a setting, you simply return to that tool and adjust the slider. In Luminar Neo, however, if you close a tool and go back to it, the settings are reset back to zero. But, the edits made are still affecting the image. What happened?

Modify adjustments in Luminar Neo’s Edits tab

Any edits you make in Luminar Neo are moved to the Edits tab. Initially, this might seem inconvenient. Once you get used to the new workflow, the functionality it enables is actually pretty cool. You can use any tool multiple times, and you can go back and re-adjust any instance at any time via the Edits tab.

Let’s take a look at an example. Here is a photo I edited with Luminar Neo (I’m using it as a Lightroom Classic plugin).

I’m pretty happy with the adjustments so far, but the color feels a bit too intense. By switching over to the Edits tab I can see the adjustments I’ve made, so far.

I’m fairly certain a great deal of the color in the photo came from using a LUT in the Mood tool. I’ll click on the Mood tool and adjust the saturation.

When you click on an earlier edit in your list, the edits above are temporarily hidden. To see the full result from your changes, click on the tool at the top of your Edits list.

The color still feels a bit too blue so I’ll click on the Mystical tool and adjust the colorization.

Clicking back to the top of the list lets me see all of my adjustments. It looks great so I’ll click Apply to return my finished photo to Lightroom Classic.

The new interface, and switching between the Tools and Edits tabs to modify adjustments in Luminar Neo, may take some getting used to. But, overall I like the results and the editing flexibility it provides.