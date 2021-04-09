As always, the P|PW Online agenda is jam-packed with excellent programs on the hottest topics. There is something for everyone, no matter what your skill set of experience. So, sign up now to maximize your value! Five days packed with over 100 courses take place between April 10-14.

Saturday, April 10

If you’re new to certain software, this is your day to get started. There are “Getting Started” boot camp classes for After Effects, Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro. Want to learn about color grading in DaVinci, corporate video, or live streaming and webinars? You can do that today as well.

It’s also a great day for learning about VR, with a whole track of classes dedicated to the subject. Nick Harauz and Al Caudullo are fantastic presenters and you’re sure to learn a few (or more) things.

Sunday, April 11

This is the official first full day of the conference. There are two simultaneous tracks of 50-minute classes, as well as a Blackmagic Design track. Topics in the two main rooms cover video compression, motion graphics, podcasting, video strategies, social media and much more. As I said earlier, there’s something for everyone.

The Blackmagic track focuses heavily on DaVinci Resolve, but also on equipment like cameras and the popular ATEM switcher. The keynote features editor Michelle Tesoro from “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Monday, April 12

The two main tracks offer diverse offerings once again. Learn about becoming more efficient in software, using LUTs and getting better drone shots. Get better at storytelling or creating an online community.

The third track today focuses on Adobe software, with a heavy dose of Premiere Pro and After Effects classes.

Tuesday, April 13

The two main tracks are full of the who’s who in instructing. Rich Harrington, Eran Stern, Kevin Ames, Abba Shapiro, Maxim Jago, Chris Converse, Ian Robinson and Amy DeLouise … just to name a few.

The third track focuses on Apple, so there’s plenty on Final Cut Pro and iPhone workflows.

Wednesday, April 14

The last day is mainly reserved for certification prep classes. This year, they are on After Effects, Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve. Learn from the best of the best so you can sign up and pass the certification exam and earn your badge. There is also a Maxon track, with nine classes throughout the day.

Bonus

Every day includes after party sessions for fun and networking. There are also Q&A and networking sessions during the day. As if that wasn’t enough, there are raffles for great prizes — including a Dell mobile workstation!

As most P|PW alumni will tell you, it’s hard to find better value in an online course. You’ll learn so many tips and pearls to help your future work quality and efficiency. In addition, paid attendees get access to streamed recordings of all sessions for 90 days. So, sign up today and enjoy learning!