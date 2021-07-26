Making a countdown timer using expressions in After Effects gives you more control. In this short tutorial video, I’ll show you how to create a timer using a slider control and an expression on a text layer.

Here’s a look at the expression text used in the video:

slider = effect(“Slider Control”)(“Slider”);
sec = Math.floor(slider%60);
min = Math.floor(slider/60);
function zero(x) {
            if (x<10) return “0” + x
            else return x;
}
zero(min) + “:” + zero(sec)