This morning, Capture One released a service release for Capture One 20, version 13.1.3. Included are several bug fixes, new camera support and support for Windows 10 ver. 2004.

Along with the release, the company also announced that it’s offering 25% off its annual prepaid subscription plans for a limited time. To get started, just visit the Capture One store and use the promo code ANNUAL25 at checkout.

Capture One is one of our team’s favorite tools to not only edit photographs, but to organize and manage them, too. With precision editing tools like a heal and clone brush, moire removal, noise reduction, advanced color editing, layers and more, you can fine-tune your photographs with ease.

Ready to get started with Capture One? Here are some articles to get you started.