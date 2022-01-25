This morning, Skylum announced the Travel Beyond sale, offering huge discounts of up to 61% on LuminarAI, Luminar Neo and Aurora HDR. Hurry — this deal only lasts until Jan. 31, 2022! Here’s all the details.
Luminar Neo offers
In addition to the 1 seat offers below, there are also deals on 2 seat purchases.
- Luminar Neo + 1 free pack: $69 (30% off)
- Luminar Neo + LuminarAI + 1 free pack: $98 (45% off)
- Luminar Neo + LuminarAI + Aurora + 1 free pack: $108 (61% off)
LuminarAI offers
In addition to the 1 seat offers below, there are also deals on 2 seat purchases.
- LuminarAI + 1 free pack: $59 (52% off)
- LuminarAI + Aurora + 1 free pack: $79 (66% off)
- LuminarAI + Luminar Neo + Aurora + 1 free pack: $108 (61% off)
Already own Luminar?
Get Luminar Neo for just $54 (or $59 for a 2 seat license), and get Aurora absolutely free!
