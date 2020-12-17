The amazing Adobe Dimension is great for artists to make mock-up, for photographers to add object and here, to get in the Christmas spirit by making some baubles (or ornaments). I’m planning some assets for a socially distanced holiday season and this could be added to other bits and bobs.

On opening, Dimension can look both familiar and unfamiliar. The layout is similar to other Adobe product,s but the tools are different. Take a few minutes though and it will all make sense — I promise.

The baubles I make here are three basic shapes in a group. The real power here is being able to add color, texture and even graphics directly to the shapes, keeping them all editable.

I love working in Dimension, the results are quick and look amazing. I’d love to see what you make with it!