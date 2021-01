I adore using curves and using curves layers in Adobe Photoshop. I think I use that one tool more than any other! It’s quick and easy, and can make such a difference with little effort.

Going beyond the ‘S’ curve

But don’t just stop at adding an ‘S’ curve to add contrast! There is more to curves than first meets the eye. In this video, I explain how to adjust the various color channels, shadows and highlights, as well as a quick tip on boosting contrast quickly.