Got a cool image you want to give the vintage treatment to? It’s easy to create vintage looks in Lightroom Classic in just a few quick steps.

1. Convert to Black and White

Give a few subtle adjustments as required, like the contrast, highlights and shadows, etc. Then select the Black & White tab.

Convert to B&W

2. Add a little color

Next, visit the Color Grading panel and add a little color to your B&W image. This is purely optional, but some slight blue toning or browns for the old sepia or various other vintage looks can look great.

Add some color toning

3. Add a vignette

Next is the Effects panel, popping a post-crop vignette. White can work here, or even a little black. Don’t forget to add some grain as well.

Add a vignette and grain

Before and after

So quick and easy and can give a terrific treatment to some old-styled images. Different color combinations or even split toning can give different effects, sepia, selenium, cyanotype and more. Sadly you cannot add scratches or wet plate looks, but taking it into plugins like Silver Efex Pro can extend your vintage treatment further.