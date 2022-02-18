Do you have a workflow when it comes to editing your images? Or do you just jump in and see what happens? Creating a workflow in Lightroom Classic (and other programs) can not only make life easier but, it can also speed up your processing time a lot.

What to consider when creating your workflow in Lightroom

Consider what works for you. I find I set my lens calibration, white balance and remove any sensor spots. These can be considered a global change and batch synced to all images in the same folder, shot with the same gear. I then look at my basic changes in Lightroom which can be synced in folders as well. These can then be saved as presets in Lightroom as well.

Creating a workflow in Lightroom Classic

