This morning, Adobe announced Creative Cloud Express, a new set of tools that offers templates, assets and more to help beginning creatives achieve their goals. Creative Cloud Express provides “creative confidence,” letting users find inspiration and then tweak it to make it their own.

Available on the web and for iOS devices, Creative Cloud Express expands on the tools that were previously found in Adobe Spark. Creative Cloud Express comes in a free and paid ($9.99/mo) plan, which offers an expanded library of templates, stock photos, premium features, 100GB of storage and more. Creative Cloud subscribers will also get access to the premium plan at no additional charge.

“Make anything you need, all in one place, with intuitive tools that let you remove backgrounds, animate text, add your brand, and so much more. With just a few taps you can resize content for any social media site and add Adobe Photoshop quality effects in a snap.”

There are several features for photographers, including options to resize images, remove backgrounds and convert to JPEG or PNG. Videographers can do things like resizing, cropping, trimming and merging video. But beyond that, Creative Cloud Express gives you options to create designs centered around your photos. Even things like graphical, engaging Instagram stories and YouTube banners.

While this release offers several options for creatives, Adobe is already thinking ahead, discussing their plans for the future on the Creative Cloud Express blog. Highlights include carousel posts on Instagram, multipage marketing materials like two-sided flyers, captivating social media videos, additional PDF capabilities and more.