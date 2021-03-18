Adding a signature or a watermark to your images lets the public know who took the photo. Applied correctly, this can be a great form of advertisement and a chance to give yourself a little notoriety. When applied incorrectly — the signature or watermark is so big, it distracts the viewer from the photo — the photographer’s ego is on display. Balance is the key.

Here’s how to add a balanced signature or watermark to a photo using LuminarAI’s latest update 2.

Preparing your signature or watermark

It’s best to have your watermark or signature saved as a transparent PNG. LuminarAI can display PNG and save them but not the transparency. To save a transparent PNG, you’ll need a graphics program such as Photoshop. If you don’t have a transparent background, don’t worry. I will show you how to blend a white or black background so only your signature or watermark shows through.

For this example, I’ll add my signature to a landscape photo. The same process can be used for watermarking an image.

Adding Local Masking Texture (your signature)

Select the Local Masking icon from the Edit sidebar, click the Add button and choose Texture. Click the Load Texture button and browse your computer for your signature and open it.

Resize and place your signature or watermark

Depending on the size of your signature, you may need to resize it before placing it in the position you want. Click the Place Texture button and drag a corner handle to keep the image proportional. If you drag from the sides, the image will distort. The corner handles also give you the option to rotate the signature. Move the image in place and click the Place Texture button to lock in the change.

Note: If the image is too large and you don’t see the corner bars, zoom out and try to move the image so you can see the corner bars. Then resize it. You may want to consider starting with a smaller signature or watermark.

Setting the opacity of the signature

You can make the signature or watermark look faded or full strength by adjusting the opacity slider. Typically, watermarks have a faded looked and signatures are normally at full opacity.

Adjusting nontransparent signature background

If your signature image has a solid white or black background, you’ll need to change the blend mode. For black letters on a white background, change the blend mode to either Darken or Multiply. For white letters on a black background, change the blend mode to either Lighten or Screen.

Now that you successfully added your signature to a landscape image, save it as a template. Rename the template to “Landscape Signature.” Do the same for a portrait image. You can now quickly add your signature to any landscape or portrait image just by applying a template.