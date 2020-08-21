Ever since I started photography professionally, the 24-70mm f/2.8 range has been a staple in my bag. It’s a lens I simply have always relied on, due to its traditional viewpoint and great performance in low-light scenarios.

I’ve had four lenses in this range. So when I had the chance to test out the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art for Sony E-mount, how did it hold up?

First impressions and use cases

While event photographers absolutely love the 24-70mm range, a lot of casual shooters don’t find anything exciting about it. But coming from someone who has had several of this range, it really opens up a world of possibilities.

On the outside, the Sigma 24-70mm was about what I expected. It’s certainly larger than what I’m used to, but still comes in smaller than Sony’s GM version.

But on the inside, this lens truly shines, especially if you’re photographing events, portraits or architecture. I was able to capture a few photos on a recent photowalk around Grand Rapids, which helped me get a taste for what the lens could provide.

While it’s a great professional lens, it can also hold its own for things like nature and street scenes.

Specs

Aperture: f/2.8 to f/22

Minimum focus distance: 7.09 inches

Optical design: 19 elements in 15 groups

Diaphragm blades: 11, rounded

Image stabilization: No

Filter size: 82mm

Dimensions: 3.46 x 4.84″

Weight: 1.84 pounds

Performance

Because indoor events simply aren’t happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I had to get a little creative.

One of the first tests I did with this was at Frederik Meijer Gardens, which is also where I tested Sigma’s 14-24mm f/2.8 lens. Here, I was presented with some low light opportunities under trees and in the shade, and I have to say … it performed beautifully. The shallow depth of field at f/2.8 really made my photos look like true works of art, with a soft circular bokeh that led the eye to the main subject.

While I did notice some slight chromatic aberration when shooting up into the sky, it was very, very minimal.

The lens performed equally well when I captured a street mural installation downtown for my client, Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. I was able to hone in on the subjects when I needed to at f/2.8, but also use a smaller depth of field to focus on multiple subjects. At the same time, I was also able to hone in on some close-up details, which helped to tell a story.

But where I was most impressed was with its performance at nighttime. I took the lens out to Grand Haven and photographed the NEOWISE comet, along with a couple sunset shots. The lens was beautifully sharp and handled the often harsh light of the sunset really nicely.

Sharp and a must-have for any pro

While the 24-70mm isn’t usually considered an all-purpose lens, it’s very easy to treat it as so. But with Sigma’s iteration, it seems to have that special sauce that it puts in all its Art series of lenses. The depth of field is absolutely gorgeous, and really helps in terms of isolating subjects.

For anyone looking for a diverse lens that will help you capture virtually anything you throw at it, look no further.

For current pricing of the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art lens for Sony E-mount, visit B&H.