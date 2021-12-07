Is winter your favorite season to photograph? You definitely have to make the most out of it by exploring multiple genres and snow photo ideas. Not only will you get to try something new for your usual photography projects. It’s also a perfect time to explore different genres and add variety to your winter snaps!

In the video above for B&H Photo, Maria Perez shares some of her creative snow photo ideas to inspire you this frosty season. From macro to portraits, her tips have you covered!

For starters, she reminds us to make sure that we’re well-prepared with winter gear so we can comfortably shoot outdoors in the snow. For the camera gear, she uses a 24-70mm lens and a 90mm macro lens. But of course, you can also try these ideas with your smartphone camera!

Camera settings for winter photography is tricky because of the snow, so Perez also shares her tips for getting proper exposure. She suggests bracketing your shots so you have three options of exposures.

Got more snow photo ideas and winter photography tips to add to the list? Share them with us in the comments below, or drop them in our group discussion if you already joined the Photofocus Community!